Bucks announce opening of MECCA Sports Bar and Grill near Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Get ready sports fans, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday, Feb. 7 the MECCA Sports Bar and Grill is coming to Fiserv Forum‘s Entertainment Block.

Devoted to all things sports, according to a news release from the Bucks, The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will recreate an in-game experience featuring state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment built around a 36-foot, high-definition screen.

Additionally, the news release says the MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will boast two large full-size bars accommodating 600 guests, outdoor seating on both levels, and arena-style seating on the second floor. It will also be available for private events.

“The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will be a major attraction for Milwaukee’s passionate sports fans,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “The Entertainment Block has a bold future, and we are proud to give homage to the Bucks’ rich past by bestowing the sports bar and grill with the MECCA name.”

Located in the same building as Good City Brewing, the team says the 11,500-square-foot, two-story establishment is owned by Head of the Herd Real Estate Development LLC, an affiliate of the Bucks.

“We are thrilled to extend our esteemed food and beverage program beyond Fiserv Forum into The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill,” said Justin Green, Vice President of Hospitality for the Bucks. “Guests will enjoy an elevated sports bar culinary experience with incredible versions of sports bar fare along with signature items that will surprise and delight.”

The MECCA sports Bar and Grill is expected to open in late April. It’s the fourth announced establishment at the Entertainment Block. Good City Brewing opened in January, and Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly will open in the spring. A covered beer garden opened in the fall.