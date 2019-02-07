Convicted sex offender to be released in West Allis — and he’s homeless

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is notifying the public of the release of a registered sex offender set for Tuesday, Feb. 12 — and he will be homeless.

According to police, Lynn Stokes, 43, will be released from the Wisconsin Prison system and will return to the City of West Allis, where he lived before he was incarcerated.

Officials say Stokes will be on GPS monitoring.

“Having sex offenders living among is likely unsettling to some; however, as a general rule, they must return to the community they were living in prior to their incarceration,” West Allis police said in a post on Facebook.

