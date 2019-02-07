Winter storm warning for Dodge, Washington, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan until 6 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin in effect until 6 p.m.
Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin

Growing memorial for Matthew Rittner outside MPD Specialized Patrol Division

Posted 10:42 am, February 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, February 7, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Department squad car on Thursday morning, Feb. 7 was parked outside the MPD Specialized Patrol Division at 47th and Vilet in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner. He was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6.

Memorial for Police Officer Matthew Rittner

Memorial for Police Officer Matthew Rittner

Rittner left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.

It’s the third such loss for the Milwaukee Police Department in eight months — after a 22-year stretch with no deaths in the line of duty.

Memorial for Police Officer Matthew Rittner

Memorial for Police Officer Matthew Rittner

Chief Morales said Officer Rittner began his career as a police aide in 2001 and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. The chief said the officer was a beloved member of MPD, and received a number of medals and awards.

FOX6 News learned Officer Rittner served at least six years in the Marine Corps Reserves as an infantry rifleman. He deployed to Iraq twice.

Memorial for Police Officer Matthew Rittner

Related stories