Growing memorial for Matthew Rittner outside MPD Specialized Patrol Division

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Department squad car on Thursday morning, Feb. 7 was parked outside the MPD Specialized Patrol Division at 47th and Vilet in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner. He was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6.

Rittner left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.

It’s the third such loss for the Milwaukee Police Department in eight months — after a 22-year stretch with no deaths in the line of duty.

Chief Morales said Officer Rittner began his career as a police aide in 2001 and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. The chief said the officer was a beloved member of MPD, and received a number of medals and awards.

FOX6 News learned Officer Rittner served at least six years in the Marine Corps Reserves as an infantry rifleman. He deployed to Iraq twice.

Outside @MilwaukeePolice Specialized Patrol Division at 47th and Vilet, a memorial to Police Officer Matthew Rittner is growing. We appreciate deeply everyone who has come by to reflect on what this hero was willing to do for this community. #MPD1286 pic.twitter.com/xyuutoaGxo — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 7, 2019