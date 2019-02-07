× In the first 5 weeks of the year, 7 officers have been shot to death in the line of duty

MILWAUKEE — We’re five weeks into 2019, and already seven officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty across the US. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reports that firearm-related deaths for officers are at the same rate right now as they were last year.

The parameters this CNN report followed in this count are:

• The officer was fatally shot this year

• The officer was on duty at the time of the shooting

February 6

Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner

Officer Rittner was shot and killed as he carried out a search warrant for drug and gun sales on Milwaukee’s south side.

February 4

Virginia State Trooper Lucas B. Dowell

Trooper Dowell was killed in a shootout while carrying out a drug-related search warrant just outside of Farmville, Virginia.

February 2

Clermont County (Ohio) Det. Bill Brewer

Det. Brewer was shot and killed during a 12-hour standoff with a suicidal man who had barricaded himself in an apartment outside of Cincinnati.

January 20

Mobile (Alabama) Police Officer Sean Tuder

Officer Tuder was shot and killed at a hotel as he led a team of officers searching for 19-year-old Marco Perez. Police have charged Perez with capital murder. WKRG reported Perez had also been accused of at least 18 car break-ins.

January 13

Birmingham (Alabama) Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter

Sgt. Carter was shot and killed outside of a bar and another officer was critically wounded as they responded to a report about car break-ins in the Mobile, Alabama, area.

January 10

Davis (California) Police Officer Natalie Corona

Officer Corona was shot and killed after responding to a triple car crash in the city of Davis.

January 5

Provo (Utah) Police Officer Joseph Shinners

Officer Shinners was shot and killed during an arrest attempt of a wanted fugitive. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that he was killed in a shootout in the parking lot of a Bed Bath & Beyond store while trying to arrest a man who skipped court hearings while on probation.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) has a fund dedicated to assisting law enforcement officers in the event of serious injury or death. The fund, named “The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.” is a registered 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be directed to specific fallen officer’s families by including a note with your donation.

IMPORTANT: At this point, only checks mailed to the office or cash dropped off in person can be accepted. The fund is administered by the MPA.

Make checks payable to: