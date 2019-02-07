× Jen’s Sweet Treats to donate 100% of proceeds to fallen officer’s family on Feb. 12

CUDAHY — Jen’s Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

Jen’s Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. It is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Everyone has been asked to “please stop by and pick up some yummy treats and show support for this hometown hero.”

Officer Rittner, 35, was fatally shot while serving a warrant near 12th and Manitoba on Wednesday morning. The 17-year police veteran was shot as members of Milwaukee’s Tactical Enforcement Unit served the warrant on someone suspected of illegally selling firearms and drugs. Investigators said a 26-year-old suspect fired several rounds. He was later arrested.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the goal was for investigators to wrap up their work at the scene Thursday. Rittner’s autopsy was expected to be completed Thursday.

Officer Rittner was the third Milwaukee police officer killed on the job in eight months. The department had previously gone more than two decades (22 years) without a line-of-duty death.