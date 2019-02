Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's something special about pictures drawn by a child -- especially when the child uses them to communicate. Brian Kramp introduces us to a Pewaukee fifth grader who is on the autism spectrum and one of the youngest published illustrators in the area.

Aiden Iches hopes to one day become a famous illustrator. He's getting his start Saturday, Feb. 9 at his first book signing for the story of Kitty Girl at Silly Willyz in Pewaukee from noon to 3 p.m.