Milwaukee police release mugshot of Jordan Fricke, suspect in fatal shooting of Matthew Rittner

Posted 12:14 pm, February 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, February 7, 2019

Jordan Fricke

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released on Thursday, Feb. 7 the mugshot of Jordan Fricke, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Officer Matthew Rittner.

Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6. The fallen officer left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.

Fricke, 26, has not officially been charged in connection with the shooting. But police identified him as the suspect hours after the incident.

Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner

This is a developing story.

