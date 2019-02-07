× More than 5,200 We Energies customers without power due in part to icing

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies Outage Map shows more than 5,200 customers are without power in southeast Wisconsin as a result of our wintry weather that includes heavy icing in some areas.

Officials from We Energies say since last night, they have restored power to more than 4,000 customers — and have extra crews assigned to the hardest hit areas. Crews have noted it is taking longer than usual because of slick roads and icy conditions around equipment and poles.

CLICK HERE to view the We Energies Outage Map