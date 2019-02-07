More than 5,200 We Energies customers without power due in part to icing
MILWAUKEE — The We Energies Outage Map shows more than 5,200 customers are without power in southeast Wisconsin as a result of our wintry weather that includes heavy icing in some areas.
Officials from We Energies say since last night, they have restored power to more than 4,000 customers — and have extra crews assigned to the hardest hit areas. Crews have noted it is taking longer than usual because of slick roads and icy conditions around equipment and poles.