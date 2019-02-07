Pictures: Marines who served with fallen officer Matthew Rittner remember him

Winter storm warning for Dodge, Washington, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan until 6 p.m.
February 7, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner served at least six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves as an infantry rifleman — and deployed to the Middle East multiple times.

On Thursday, Feb. 7, friends and fellow Marines who served with Rittner are remembering him.

Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, and later died from his injuries. He was fatally shot while serving a warrant with MPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit.

Rittner left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the Milwaukee Police Department.