Salt trucks prep roadways for slippery conditions as extreme cold moves in

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Icy conditions are expected on the roads overnight Thursday, Feb. 7. Sunset was prime time for salt trucks to get out and prep for the freezing temperatures.

“We use more salt in a freezing rain event than we do in a snow event,” said Dave Heil, highway superintendent for Waukesha County Highway Operations.

In Waukesha County alone, 53 trucks were out Thursday, each stocked with two to four tons of salt — a typical amount to use in a freezing rain and temperature drop such as this.

“During a freezing rain you intend to use much more salt to keep the roads from freezing,” said Heil.

Due to warmer temps in the day, rain was washing salt right off the road as soon as it was laid.

“We’re just trying to catch the end of the weather system before the extreme cold temperatures move in,” said Heil.

Hitting a specific time frame, right before a quick drop in degrees at sunset, right before the moisture had a chance to freeze. Plows were also out for preemptive work.

“Try to scrape the slush off because when you add salt to freezing rain, it turns to slush. If you scrape the slush off, it won’t dilute the salt as much, thereby it has more effectiveness,” said Heil.

After a successful evening on the roads, Waukesha and other county highway operations are hoping for a smooth morning commute.

“We’re out just doing one more round of salt, then we’re coming in for the evening and we’ll just have a skeleton crew overnight to monitor the roads,” Heil said.

Plan extra time and be careful just out walking, the ice can be deceiving.