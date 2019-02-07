Sweets for your sweetie: Some easy ways you can elevate your Valentine’s Day celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This Valentine's Day -- skip the crowded restaurants and create an unforgettable night at home. Collin Falvey of Collin O'Brian Event and Designs joins Real Milwaukee with some easy ways to plan an elegant evening in.

Project #1: Movie Magic

Using websites you can "star" in one of your favorite Romantic Comedies! After you've selected a scene or poster from your favorite movie, simply upload pictures from you computer and insert them into the scene of choice. From there you can print your creation and slip it into the DVD's Case!

Tip: You can use software such as Microsoft Word to get the exact measurements of DVD covers and then simply "Copy & Paste" the artwork to be printed.

Project #2: Bon Appetit

Why fight the crowds this year and break the bank for a delicious dinner, when you can set the table at home. Gather your favorite recipes and create a bespoke menu to be served or cooked together in the kitchen.

Tip: You can find elegant and easy templates at Canva.com for free to create and print custom Menus.

Project #3: Sweets for your Sweetie

If it's something sweet your craving this holiday, why not share it with someone special! You can make your own wrappings for your favorite bars by using your favorite scrapbook paper or printing out your own designs.

Tip: Using denser cardstock makes folding easier.