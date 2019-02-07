‘The bravest people:’ Admirals salute officers, firefighters in Battle of the Badges photo shoot

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals dressed in police and firefighter gear Thursday, Feb. 7 to promote the annual “Battle of the Badges” charity game. This, in the wake of the death of Officer Matthew Rittner, who died after he was shot Wednesday morning near 12th and Manitoba while serving a search warrant for the illegal sale of drugs and firearms. Jordan Fricke, 26, was arrested.

Admirals players dressed in SWAT jackets and fire helmets for a photo shoot promoting the game.

Players said they were honored to represent some of the bravest members of the community, including Officer Rittner.

“I mean, those guys are the bravest people we have in our community, whether it’s a police officer responding to crime, or it’s a firefighter going to a fire. You have to have a special kind of attitude and mental state to be able to be willing to do that. I think it’s very special that they can do that and protect us in that way,” said Zach Magwood, Admirals right wing.

“It’s part of what we chose to do. As unfortunate as it is, it’s something we care about and something we love. Obviously our co-workers, fellow law enforcement officers, we’re a team. We support each other in good times and bad. We’ll get through this and we’ll persevere and we’ll be stronger on the other end of it,” said Craig Nawotka, Milwaukee Police Department motorcycle unit officer.

The Battle of the Badges hockey game is March 16 at Panther Arena. The money raised will benefit the “Cops and Kids Foundation.”