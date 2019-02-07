× Vigil for Officer Rittner Friday night at Zablocki School ‘to show support for the Rittner family’

MILWAUKEE — A vigil has been scheduled for Friday night, Feb. 8 at Zablocki School near 10th and Oklahoma in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will be held in the school’s auditorium.

Everyone is invited to attend “to show support for the Rittner family and to honor Officer Rittner’s service to his community and country.”

Guests are asked to enter on S. 11th Street, Door 2.

Police on Thursday, Feb. 7 continued to collect evidence at the home near 12th and Manitoba where Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner, 35, was shot on Wednesday morning while MPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit served a search warrant for the illegal sale of firearms and drugs. Officer Rittner, a 17-year veteran of the department, died at the hospital. Jordan Fricke, 26, was arrested after police said he fired several rounds.

Officer Rittner began his career with MPD as a police aide in 2001. He was also a Marine Corps veteran. His dedication to his community and country was often recognized, and he was a beloved member of the department. He left behind a wife and young son.