A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.
I-94 NORTH-SOUTH
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 11-12 (48 HOUR CLOSURE)
- Full closure of 7 Mile Road between the on and off ramps for demolition of the I-94 EAST (SB) lanes. 48 Hour closure beginning Monday at 6 a.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.
DETOUR:
- Travelers can use the Ryan Road or County G interchanges to get around the 7 Mile Road and ramp closures.