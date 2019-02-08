Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.
A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

 MONDAY-WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 11-12 (48 HOUR CLOSURE)

  • Full closure of 7 Mile Road between the on and off ramps for demolition of the I-94 EAST (SB) lanes. 48 Hour closure beginning Monday at 6 a.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

DETOUR:

  • Travelers can use the Ryan Road or County G interchanges to get around the 7 Mile Road and ramp closures.