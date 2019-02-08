Acquaintance of Jordan Fricke shares what she knows of Officer Rittner shooting suspect

MILWAUKEE — As Jordan Fricke awaits criminal charges, an acquaintance shares with FOX6 News what she knows and remembers of the suspect and his background.

Fricke, 26, is suspected of killing Officer Rittner as the Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit was serving a search warrant for illegal gun sales and drugs near 12th and Manitoba. Police say Fricke fired several rounds at the unit.

“I was talking to my brother yesterday. I’m like, he wouldn’t, you know? So he wasn’t thinking,” said Denise Hicks.

Officer Rittner was hit and lost his life.

“I feel just horrible about the police officer because I know he was a hero,” Hicks said.

Hicks told FOX6 News she used to date the suspect’s brother, Joshua. He was struck and killed by a vehicle in 2015.

“That family was like, family to me too. I spent more time with them than with my own family,” Hicks said.

Hicks remembers Fricke as a jokester. She said he was a gun collector and that he mostly kept to himself. Hicks said the suspect and his brother lost their mother at a young age. According to her, Fricke never displayed acts of violence — which is why she is shocked by the accusations he is now facing.

“He knows a lot about death. That’s why I can’t see him killing anybody, especially somebody who is just doing his job,” Hicks said.

Fricke’s legal troubles up until now only involved traffic violations and an OWI. Hicks said she feels for what his family must be going through.

“They’re probably very devastated,” Hicks said. “I wanted to send my condolences to the family of the police officer ’cause that really breaks my heart. He was doing his job.”