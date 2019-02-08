× ‘Big Little Lies’ returning in June

CALIFORNIA — Summer is going to bring a big series returning to HBO.

The network announced Friday that the second season of “Big Little Lies” will premiere in June.

As previously reported, the new season, consisting of seven episodes, will see the “Monterey Five” — played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz — struggling to move forward with their lives in the aftermath of the major death that concluded Season 1.

“The new season explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting,” HBO teased in a press release. “Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

Witherspoon shared the first official photo of the sophomore season in January.

The entire cast, including new addition Meryl Streep, are set to face reporter’s questions on Friday during HBO’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour.