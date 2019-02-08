Bobs, shags and bangs: The hottest hair trends to try in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the hottest hair trends -- and how to tailor them to you.

1. The Blunt Bob — A chin length cut that can be worn straight, wavy or curly. Super hot with a center part.

2. The Modern Shag — A loose shag that is great for all hair types and can be worn at a variety of lengths. Wild and free!

3. Curtain Bangs — The 'it' bang of the season is perfect for all face shapes and can be applied to a variety of styles, from a long pixie to sweeping layers.