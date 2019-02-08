Chicago Auto Show: Latest cars and concept vehicles rolling into the Windy City

MILWAUKEE -- The latest cars and concept vehicles are rolling into the Windy City. Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the Chicago Auto Show.

About Chicago Auto Show (website)

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 111th edition of the Chicago Auto Show.

The Chicago Auto Show utilizes more than 1 million square feet in the North and South Exhibit Halls of the McCormick Place complex. McCormick Place offers a total of 2.7 million square feet of exhibit halls with an additional 700,000 square feet of meeting room availability.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) is the nation's oldest and largest metropolitan dealer organization. The CATA has produced the Chicago Auto Show since 1935.

All Chicago Auto Show exhibits are held in the McCormick Place complex. Exhibitions include: multiple world and North American introductions; a complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks; sport utility vehicles; and experimental or concept cars. In total, nearly 1,000 different vehicles will be on display. Additionally, attendees will also have the opportunity to see numerous accessories and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles and project, antique and collector cars.