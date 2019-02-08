‘He is armed and dangerous:’ MPD needs help tracking down Timmie Crosley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help tracking down 27-year-old Timmie Crosley. He's wanted for a disturbing case -- police say in November of last year, the suspect shot into the home of his victim while his own son was inside.

"He has a tattoo on his shoulder, it says 'Only God can judge me,'" said Officer Andrew Wagner. "He is considered armed and dangerous."

Police say Crosley is wanted for first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

"It's important that we get him arrested and get him into the court system," said Officer Wagner.

FOX6 is not naming the location of the incident to protect the victim. Police say Crosley got into a fight with the victim outside of her Milwaukee home. Police say a gun was in his possession.

"He went to the victim's mother's house, and then fired three rounds outside of her house," said Officer Wagner.

Crosley is accused of returning to the scene of the fight and firing inside the victim's home while his own son was inside.

"His son was present during the fight with the victim, and also present when he fired shots into the house," said Officer Wagner.

Crosley is described a 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a unique tattoo on his right shoulder. He's associated with the 15th and Keefe neighborhood, as well as 53rd and Locust.

Milwaukee police are asking the public for tips and information that can lead to an arrest -- but in the end, Crosley has the power to do the right thing and put an end to the search himself.

"Just turn yourself in at a local police station, and we can figure stuff out later on," said Officer Wagner.

If you have information that could help authorities on this case, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.