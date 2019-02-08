‘I feel better talking to my Lord:’ Holy Assumption Church honors law enforcement with special Mass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- With the death of three Milwaukee police officers in eight months, some might be looking for answers during tough times. Holy Assumption Church in West Allis opened its doors Friday morning to anyone who wanted to help.

Mass is a daily affair at Holy Assumption, so it's not unusual to have service on a Friday morning. But when the news of Officer Matthew Rittner's death broke, church leaders decided to move today's service from the chapel to the larger church.

Rittner was a Milwaukee police officer, and Holy Assumption is in West Allis. But the assisting priest says he made the decision to move the service as if Rittner was a member of his own community. The service brought out people who are not members of the church, but are looking for comfort during a difficult time.

"I shouldn't be here for this reason, but I feel better talking to my Lord about how I feel, about the loss for the family and the community," said Dan Turk, who attended the service.

I can't imagine what the families are going through," said Father David Zampino. "I just pray for them, and we're a small parish, in a small town, but anything that we can do to support, we're always there."

Father Zampino adds that the church is always open, seven days a week, for anyone seeking help or guidance.