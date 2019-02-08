Jimmy Bates sentenced to 28 years in prison for fatally stabbing Debra Luckett

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jimmy Bates on Friday, Feb. 8 to 28 years in prison and another 12 years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of Debra Luckett. Bates must also pay restitution to the crime victim compensation fund.

Prosecutors said Bates, 60, fatally stabbed Debra Luckett inside her home near 70th and Lima. Family members discovered her body on May 16, 2018 after not hearing from her for 24 hours. Bates, who lived at the house and had been dating Luckett for years, was nowhere to be found. It wouldn’t be until Aug. 26 that officers arrested him while on the street, panhandling.

Bates told investigators he and Luckett got into a heated argument on May 15, but he insisted he didn’t kill her.

At his jury trial in December, Bates made a last-minute decision to make a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to first degree reckless homicide. The court then found Bates guilty of the crime.