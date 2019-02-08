‘Kids will love our various Play Zones:’ Behind the scenes look at Milwaukee Kids Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center for the Milwaukee Kids Expo. This brand new event has play zones for the kids set up throughout the hall -- including bounce houses, a petting zoo, a rock climbing wall, pony rides, caricature paintings, a maze challenge and more.

About Milwaukee Kids Expo (website)

This brand new event will debut in February 2019, and we can't WAIT to show you what the Milwaukee Kids Expo is all about! Held at the State Fair Park, this two-day expo offers fun experiences for kids of all ages...plus shopping and information for parents.

Kids will love our various Play Zones set up throughout the hall, including bounce houses, a petting zoo, a rock climbing wall, pony rides, caricature paintings, a maze challenge and more. Stop by the Main Stage for interactive science shows, fairytale princess sing-a-longs, and ballet school demonstrations.

Parents will love our expo hall full of local child-related vendors & businesses (toys and games, sports and fitness classes, learning devices, safety products, day cares, schools, camps and more).