Man accused of killing MPD Officer Michael Michalski set for trial on Feb. 25

MILWAUKEE — A trial date has been rescheduled for the man charged in connection with the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski. Jonathan Copeland’s trial is set to begin on Feb. 25.

Copeland Jr. is charged with first degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon in the case. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in August.

Officer Michalski was fatally shot at a residence near 28th and Wright on July 25, 2018. Court documents say as Michalski and other officers attempted to arrest Copeland, Michalski went up a staircase and encountered “slight movement in a pile of clothing.” The report says the suspect “hid silently for over 10 minutes on the landing, and ambushed and shot Officer Michalski as the officer began to close in.”