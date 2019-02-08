Officials: Man who died in Fond du Lac police custody overdosed on cocaine

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police say a man who died in custody last year most likely ingested a lethal level of cocaine right before his arrest.

Christopher Cary, 37, was arrested on Dec. 23 for a possible bond violation.

Police say while he was in the squad, he experienced a medical emergency.

Cary was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say they found cocaine in torn baggies around Cary’s car and the medical examiner said he suffered an overdose.

WLUK reports while the district attorney’s office says Cary died by his own hand, the family says Cary wasn’t provided with the urgent medical attention he needed. They argue Cary’s death could have been prevented, and they plan to file a federal lawsuit.

Read the full statement from Cary’s family below:

“On December 23, 2018, Christopher Cary died during what should have been a routine traffic stop. Christopher did not die by his own hand, as District Attorney Toney would have you believe. Christopher died because he was illegally searched and detained for over an hour, and not provided urgent medical care. He never should have been in that situation in the first place, and he certainly should not have died because of it. The official cause of Christopher’s death may have been ‘acute cocaine toxicity.’ But this does not excuse the fact that the Fond du Lac Police Department did not take seriously Christopher’s medical condition and failed to provide him the urgent medical care that he needed. Christopher was entitled to Due Process of the Law, as every American is; instead, he was tried and convicted in the back seat of a police car. This sends a chilling message to all Fond du Lac residents that the police can arbitrarily stop you, detain you, and control whether you live or die. Christopher leaves behind a loving family and three daughters, all of whom are grieving and deeply disturbed by the fact that his death could have been prevented. Christopher’s family intends to file a federal lawsuit to hold accountable those who caused Christopher’s untimely death.”