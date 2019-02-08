Recognize him? City of Milwaukee needs help identifying illegal dumping suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for illegal dumping in a Riverwest neighborhood alley.

According to a news release, security cameras captured the suspect illegally dumping scrap wood in the alley behind the 3200 block of Humboldt Blvd. The suspect used a maroon Chevrolet SUV with an open wood trailer. There was not a license plate on the front of the vehicle.

Residents are asked to help identify this suspect and provide any identifying information to the Department of Neighborhood Services by calling 414-286-2268 or by clicking HERE. A reward of up to $1,000 may be provided to the person providing sufficient information that leads to a citation.

"Illegal dumping in the city of Milwaukee is a burden to our residents and will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods," said the news release. "Additionally, clean up and enforcement activities are costly for taxpayers and result in neighborhoods looking unsightly. If residents see illegal dumping in progress, please do not confront the individual(s). Write down the details and get the description of the suspect(s), vehicle make and model, license plate, the items dumped, address/location, and the date and time of the incident."

