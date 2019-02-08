× Son charged for stabbing father with sword

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 29-year-old Raytown man is facing felony charges for stabbing his father with a sword, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor.

Christopher J. Wilson, 29, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court records, the Raytown police were called to a residence on Gregory Lane in Raytown on Wednesday evening.

Callers had told police dispatchers that Wilson had stabbed his father with a sword.

The first officer who arrived at the scene encountered a man leaving the residence who had a knife in his hand. The officer also saw a sword on the front porch.

A woman inside then yelled, “He stabbed him!”

Wilson was taken into custody.

Then, an older man was found on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. He told police that Wilson pushed him to the floor and stabbed him.

The victim’s wife also described the attack.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.