× The Packing House to honor fallen MPD Officer Rittner with fundraiser on Feb. 22

MILWAUKEE — The Packing House Restaurant will honor fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner with a fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 22.

The restaurant will donate 10 percent of all food sales that day to the Rittner family.

In a Facebook post, The Packing House Restaurant staff and management, and Wiken family say are proud to support our communities’ law enforcement and first responders—now more than ever, they need our support and thank you’s.