23-year-old man shot near Sherman and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man is in the hospital after being struck near Sherman and Fond du Lac late night Friday, Feb. 8.

According to officials, the man said that he was sitting in his car with friends when two suspicious people approached the vehicle. The victim said that he drove away before the suspects could say anything. As he drove, one of the suspects fired multiple gunshots at the car, and the victim was struck.

The gunshot wound was not life threatening, and there were no other injuries reported. Police are searching for suspects.