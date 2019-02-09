× Groom accused of sexually assaulting server, starting fights at his wedding reception

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania have accused the groom at a November 2018 wedding of sexually assaulting a minor who was working as a waitress at the country club where his reception was held, then engaging in a drunken fight with another member of the club’s staff.

Matthew Ronald Aimers, 31, of Willingboro, New Jersey, is charged with false imprisonment of a minor, corruption of minors, two counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment for his alleged behavior with the minor, and simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment, and public drunkenness for his alleged conduct later in the evening, charging documents say.

According to Northampton Township Police, officers were dispatched to the Northampton Valley Country Club at 8:19 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2018, for the report of a fight. While police were speaking to the club’s manager about the initial report, a second fight broke out at the club’s entrance, according to the criminal complaint.

Police responded to find the groom, later identified as Aimers, pushing and punching people near the entrance. Aimers then left the club entrance and tried to get in a shuttle parked in the parking lot, ignoring police commands to stop and put his hands behind his back, the criminal complaint says. Police followed Aimers onto the shuttle, where he was “verbally confrontational” with an officer and continued to ignore police commands.

Aimers eventually exited the bus and confronted police again, according to the criminal complaint. After a short struggle with police, he was taken into custody.

Police later learned that Aimers had started the fight that prompted the initial police call, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly got into a fight with a club employee who tried to stop him from taking alcohol outside the reception hall onto country club grounds, police say. During that fight, he allegedly punched the employee before both men fell to the ground.

On Nov. 25, 2018, police say, they learned of an incident involving Aimers and a juvenile employee at the country club the night before.

According to police, the juvenile told an officer that Aimers sexually assaulted her during the wedding reception, while she was working as a server.

The victim said that during the reception, Aimers approached her and asked her to go outside with him to make out, according to the criminal complaint. Aimers allegedly told the girl, “We can do whatever you want.”

The girl said she declined his offer, but was shaken by the encounter.

Later in the event, the victim said, she was told by event staff to check the ladies bathroom to ensure it was well-supplied. When she went in the ladies room, the victim told police, Aimers allegedly followed her inside, grabbed her arm, pulled her into one of the bathroom stalls, and closed the door, the criminal complaint states.

Aimers then allegedly began kissing the girl and rubbing her genitals with his fingers over her pants, the victim told police. Neither of these actions were welcomed by the victim, the girl told police.

When Aimers began attempting to unbutton her pants, the victim said, she grabbed his hands and pushed them away. Aimers then exposed his penis and began rubbing it against the girl’s genitals, she told police. He allegedly tried to get the girl to touch his penis, while asking her to kiss him “like you mean it.”

He also allegedly propositioned the girl with the offer of $100, police say.

The girl eventually managed to push her way out of the bathroom stall and fled from the scene, she told police.

Aimers is free after posting $100,000 bail, according to court documents.