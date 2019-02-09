‘Let’s make a difference together:’ Jen’s Sweet Treats donates to fallen MPD officer, continuing generous streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- Going around the room, representatives from law enforcement and fire departments in Milwaukee County surround a pretty extraordinary woman. Jen Clark, the owner of Jen's Sweet Treats, is known not only for her tasty confections, but for her thoughtful and caring ways.

"Jen is a fabulous, selfless woman," said Amanda Claas, Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers, Inc. "I can't tell you enough how much of a wonderful, amazing woman Jen is."

This past Thanksgiving, Jen showed how thankful she was by honoring all the first responders in Milwaukee County. She baked, packed and delivered 2,000 cupcakes.

"When they see the community giving back, saying 'Hey, we love you and appreciate you,' it really does make them feel good, like what they do matters," said Claas.

Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers, Inc. presented Jen with a certificate of appreciation to show her that what she does matters, too.

"She gives so much to the community," said Inspector Timothy Heier, MPD.

Among the many fundraisers she puts on, in the past four years she's raised more than $30,000 for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

"It's the way I was brought up," said Jen. "My parents always told me, 'If you are in a position to give back, make sure you do.'"

Touched by Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner's death, her generosity continues. She plans to show support by donating 100% of Tuesday's proceeds to his family.

"It's just heartbreaking," said Jen. "Let's just make a difference all together."

The community is invited to stop by her Cudahy shop on Tuesday, Feb. 12 for the fundraiser. Just a few months ago, Jen raised $11,500 to donate to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski.