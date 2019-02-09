× Milwaukee Admirals fall short in OT loss to Chicago Wolves; 3-2

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Gaudet’s goal with just 19 seconds left in the third period tied the game and helped the Admirals earn a point as the dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday afternoon at Panther Arena.

Gaudet’s goal came with the Admirals down by one and with an empty net and under 30 seconds to play in the game. Matt Donovan held the puck on the left circle and fired a shot that deflected off of Colin Blackwell, then across the ice and over to Gaudet, who fired a wrister past a diving Oscar Dansk to knot the score at two.

However, at 1:28 of OT Brooks Macek won it for the Wolves courtesy of a shot from between the wheels that made it by a screened Tom McCollum.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Admirals, three of which came in OT that all ended in 3-2 decisions.

The game was scoreless until the 6:31 mark of the second period then Chicago’s TJ Tynan found a loose puck lying just out of the outstretched stick of McCollum and Tynan chipped the puck into the back of the net.

The Admirals tied the score at 6:42 of the second on Cole Schneider’s second of the season with Milwaukee. With Schneider stationed in front of the Chicago net, Adam Helewka sent a wrister that was going wide but Schneider reached out with his stick and deflected it by Dansk to level the score.

However, just 38 seconds later the Wolves took advantage of fluky play to grab the lead at 2-1. The Wolves attempted a crossing pass that was deflected high in the air and then bounced off a high Admirals stick across the crease and over to Daniel Carr, who barely got a stick on the puck and it just trickled by McCollum into the Ads net.

The Admirals have one game left in their franchise record-tying nine-game homestand as they play host to the San Antonio Rampage on Monday night at 7 pm in a game that was originally schedule for Tuesday night.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.