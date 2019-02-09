Officials: 5 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Grafton

GRAFTON — Five people are hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Grafton on Saturday morning, Feb. 9. It happened near 17th and Washington just before 8 a.m.

According to the Village of Grafton Fire Department, a car and minivan were involved.

Officials say one person in the car and four people in the minivan were treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one was taken to a hospital.

Grafton fire officials say two younger children in the crash were not severely hurt due to car seats properly installed.

A crafted puppy named “Chief” suffered no injuries.

The Village of Grafton Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Port Washington Fire/Rescue and the Cedarburg Fire Department.