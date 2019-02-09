Personalized cards filled with messages of support made for Officer Rittner’s loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- The community continues to show support for Officer Matthew Rittner's family and the entire Milwaukee Police Department. The owners of Village Paper and Ink in Greendale, invited the public to stop by on Saturday, Feb. 9 to create personalized cards for Rittner's loved ones.

Rittner leaves behind a wife and young son.

A sergeant with Rittner's tactical unit says events like these ease the pain of losing one of their own.

"It means so much to us in law enforcement and our police family. So thank you to everyone that's coming out and reaching out in whatever way you can, it's heartwarming and it helps us to heal," said Sgt. Brad Schlei, MPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officer Rittner’s public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Oak Creek Assembly of God Church, located at 7311 S. 13th St. in Oak Creek. A service will follow the visitation, and Police Honors will be conducted outside following the ceremony.

The procession will begin after the Police Honors from Oak Creek Assembly of God Church to the Krause Funeral Home, located at 21600 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield.

There will be a private visitation for Officer Rittner on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. All Milwaukee Police Department members, Milwaukee Fire Department members and military personnel who wish to attend are welcome. The private visitation will also be held at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church.