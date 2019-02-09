× Public visitation, funeral services for Officer Matthew Rittner scheduled for Feb. 13

MILWAUKEE — The public visitation and funeral service for Officer Matthew Rittner are both scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Officer Rittner’s public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Oak Creek Assembly of God Church, located at 7311 S. 13th St. in Oak Creek. A service will follow the visitation, and Police Honors will be conducted outside following the ceremony.

The procession will begin after the Police Honors from Oak Creek Assembly of God Church to the Krause Funeral Home, located at 21600 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield.

There will be a private visitation for Officer Rittner on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. All Milwaukee Police Department members, Milwaukee Fire Department members and military personnel who wish to attend are welcome. The private visitation will also be held at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church.