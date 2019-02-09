Robotics teams put their skills to the test at FIRST Tech Challenge 2019

MILWAUKEE — It’s a workout for your mind! While college athletes are busy putting their physical skills to the test, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s College of Engineering and Applied Science hosted its FIRST Tech Challenge 2019 State Competition on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Under strict rules, limited resources and the guidance of mentors, teams of 25 students built and programmed robots to perform a list of tasks.

Team “RoboChix” says they welcome creative minds to lend a hand in their robot’s design.

“STEM also has another extension called STEAM which involves art,” said Emily Caleron, Team RoboChix. “There are people on the team with artistic sides. If you’re more into drawing or writing you can definitely join in on the team for that. You don’t have to touch a tool but it would be great practice.”

In addition to learning valuable skills, participants are eligible to apply for $80 million in college scholarships.

