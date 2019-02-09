Satisfy your sweet tooth with GetHappy Chocolatier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing says "I love you" like flowers and chocolates. Lindsay Erickson, CEO and Founder of GetHappy Chocolatier, stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to share some of her sweetest treats with our viewers. Yum!

GetHappy is celebrating Valentine's Day with chocolate covered strawberries and Belgain chocolate boxes. The chocolatier also features chocolate-covered marshmallows, pretzels and Oreos... who could resist?

Another customer favorite is chocolate-dipped apples. GetHappy produces over 1,000 a week -- they're a customer favorite! Their newest creation is the Peanut Butter Perfection Apple.

If your mouth is watering at the thought of all this delicious candy, you're in luck! GetHappy has two Wisconsin locations -- one at Mequon Town Center and one at Mayfair Mall. Every day, GetHappy has a different deal going on! Learn more about GetHappy HERE.