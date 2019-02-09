UWM hosts FIRST Tech Challenge 2019 State Competition 🤖

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Some students are athletes, and some students are mathletes. Other students may opt for another hobby: robots! UW-Milwaukee's College of Engineering and Applied Science hosted the FIRST Tech Challenge 2019 State Competition on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About FIRST (website)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Under strict rules, limited resources, and the guidance of volunteer mentors including engineers, teachers, business professionals, parents, alumni and more, teams of 25+ students build and program robots to perform challenging tasks against a field of competitors. They must also raise funds, design a team "brand," hone teamwork skills, and perform community outreach. In addition to learning valuable STEM and life skills, participants are eligible to apply for $80 million in college scholarships.