Waukesha Co. sheriff: Driver attempts to flee 2-vehicle crash scene in Pewaukee

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Deputies in Waukesha County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday, Feb. 9 in Pewaukee.

Officials say the crash occurred near Golf Road and Elmhurst Road, near the Western Lakes Golf Course.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, one driver got out of the car after the crash and started to run off but deputies were able to track that driver down.

Deputies say they’ll release more information on Monday, Feb. 11.