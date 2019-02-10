× MPD: 1 woman dead, 2nd wounded and in custody after incident at 16th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — One woman is dead and another is in custody after two related shootings that happened late night Saturday, Feb. 9.

According to police, officers responded to the sounds of shots fired near 16th and Atkinson around 11:30 p.m. Police found a woman in her twenties, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide.

About 15 minutes later, police were directed to 14th and National where a second shooting victim was found. A 30-year-old female suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital. She was subsequently arrested, and the investigation determined both shootings to be related.

The circumstances of the shootings remain under investigation.