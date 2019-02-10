Winter storm watch for all of SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Monday through 12 a.m. Wednesday
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

4 shoes, 2 friends, 1 heck of a run

Posted 10:00 pm, February 10, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It started as a lifestyle change. It ended up changing both of their lives. Meet a pair that will get you up and moving. A Perry's People story, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9.