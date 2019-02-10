5-year-old boy who opened his village’s 1st library on his front lawn approved for 2nd location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPHA, Ill. -- A 5-year-old boy opened his village's first library in his front yard, and successfully pitched a proposal for a second location to his village's board.

Logan Brinson is like a lot of 5-year-old boys who enjoy picking up books and learning to read.

“Because you get to talk. I talk a lot," said Logan.

He's only in preschool, but the library in his bedroom is quite extensive.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar. He eats a lot of food like I do," said Logan.

Logan wanted to share his love for books with other children, so he created "Logan's Little Library" on his front lawn.

“The old books they used to have, they just give it to us for our little library. You would have to open this and take one of the books out -- only one, and then you have to close this back up, and then you have to bring it back another day," said Logan.

“We moved here in August of 2017, and one of the first things we noticed was the local village didn’t have a library,” said Brandon Brinson, Logan’s father.

They started Logan's Little Library and received a great response -- so much so they wanted to expand upon the idea.

“Highway 150 is a very busy highway, and there’s been many incidents in the past, and a lot of kids aren’t allowed to cross 150, so we had Logan go up to the village and pitch his proposal about putting a second library in and they approved,” said Brandon Brinson.

The proposal called for the second location in the center of town, next to a gazebo. The goal is for every kid in Alpha to learn every letter in the alphabet, with the second location expected to open in May of 2019.

Until then, the current library is open every day except snow days.

People all over the world have started donating books to Logan’s Little Library. They're received donations from as far away as London and Australia.

All donations can be sent to:

P.O. Box 672

Alpha, IL 61413

Or:

113 West B Street

Alpha, IL 61413