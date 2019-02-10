‘He’s going to kill me:’ Police release surveillance video; seek abduction victim, suspect

MIAMI — Police in Miami released surveillance video in connection with an abduction case.

According to police, a woman walked into a shop on Friday night, Feb. 8 and reportedly said to witnesses, “Call 911” and, “He’s going to kill me.”

A short time later, a vehicle pulled up and a man exited, hitting the woman about 20 times before forcing her into the vehicle.

Detectives are looking to identify the woman and her alleged attacker.

The vehicle was described as a newer model white Nissan Altima with a paper tag. Partial numbers from the tag are CFJ7 or CJF7.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Miami police.