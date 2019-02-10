Keep your car safe this winter with tips from Farm & Fleet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- Winters are a rough time for our cars, and it's better to be prepared instead of scared. Keep your car ready for anything with some tips from Blain's Farm & Fleet.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Farm & Fleet (website)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Blain's Farm & Fleet stores are specialty discount retailers with 40 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Receiving management, merchandising and distribution services from Blain Supply, Inc., each retail store is a division of one of the Farm and Fleet Corporations, as shown in our store locator.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video