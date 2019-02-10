Lomira police: That was not a calf strolling along I-41 on Sunday morning

LOMIRA — Lomira police captured on camera something you don’t see every day.

According to a post on the Lomira Police Department Facebook page, a police sergeant was dispatched to I-41 on Sunday morning, Feb. 10 for a report of a calf walking on the side of the road.

The officer located the animal. But it wasn’t a calf. The creature was later determined to be a Piebald deer.

The sergeant was able to usher the deer to safety — so it was not a traffic hazard.