Sheriff: 4 arrested after CO2-powered air rifle fired at home in Racine County

RAYMOND — Four people were arrested after “numerous rounds” were fired from a CO2-powered air rifle in Raymond in Racine County Sunday afternoon, Feb. 10.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on 80th Street near Cape Road.

Sheriff’s officials said a call came in, with the residents reporting their home was just shot at, resulting in damage to the windows. The residents provided a description of the fleeing vehicle, which was located in the area near I-94 and Highway 20. That’s where the four arrests were made.

Investigators learned the driver, a 22-year-old Racine man, shot numerous rounds at the home with a CO2-powered air rifle, imitating an AK-47 style rifle. Sheriff’s officials said he also had a .380 caliber handgun on him, and there was more than 86 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property and an outstanding felony warrant.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old Racine man, was arrested on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety (as party to a crime), possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Two juveniles passengers were apprehended and subsequently released to their parent/guardian.

An investigation is ongoing.