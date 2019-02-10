Sussex Hamilton HS senior now a State Champion in Nordic Skiing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX--Isabel Seay is a senior at Sussex Hamilton High School. She is on the Peak Nordic Ski Team. In the 2019 State Championship, she finished 1st in the freestyle ski and 3rd overall. That's her highest finish in her four years of high school competition. Isabel says her first cross-country skiing competition was when she three. She participated in the children's 1k at the American Birkenbiener. In the fall she is going to Colby College in Maine, where she will ski and also run cross country.

Isabel Seay

Sussex Hamilton HS Senior

Nordic Skier