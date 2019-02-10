× Waukesha PD investigates fatal officer-involved shooting near Prairie Park

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday, Feb. 10 near Prairie Park.

According to officials, Waukesha Police Department officers were in the area of School Dr. and Prairie Ave. around 12:30 a.m. looking for a suspect involved in a forgery case. The suspect had been communicating with an officer on the phone, and that officer was trying to get the suspect to turn himself into police. The suspect refused to respond to the police department. While officers responded to check for the suspect, information was relayed that the suspect was threatening to slit his wrists.

An officer located the suspect walking on School Dr. near S. Prairie Ave. Upon making contact, officials say the suspect immediately pulled a knife and threatened the officer. The officer attempted to diffuse the situation by creating distance and using verbal commands, but the suspect ignored all orders to comply. A news release indicates the suspect charged at the officer, and the officer feared the suspect was going to stab him.

Officials say the officer was forced to shoot the suspect to stop the threat. The suspect was struck four times in his chest area. Two back-up officers arrived, and the three officers stabilized the suspect and rendered first aid. No officers or civilians were injured.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is a 55-year-old male, and has a physical description of being 6’3″ and weighing over 300 lbs. with a large build. Officials said the suspect is a felony offender with an extensive criminal history, including convictions for battery, burglary, theft, fraud, disorderly conduct and battery to a peace officer.

The City of Waukesha Police Department are not releasing the suspect’s name or the officer’s name pending notification of family members. The involved officer has over five years of experience. Per policy, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) is leading the investigation in collaboration with the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.