Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting 3 parked cars in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting three parked cars near 16th and Ostergaard on Sunday, Feb. 10.

According to officials, police were called to the area regarding an accident with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old woman bleeding from her face. The woman was injured after striking three parked cars nearby. The South Shore Fire Department responded to the scene and attended to her minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the woman was traveling westbound on 16th St. when her vehicle crossed over to the eastbound lanes. She veered over and crashed into the parked cars. The parked vehicles were not occupied at the time they were struck.

It was determined the woman was driving while intoxicated, and she was taken into custody. She was processed and released.

The incident remains under investigation.