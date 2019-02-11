17-year-old accused of shooting classmate near Dottke High School pleads not guilty

WEST ALLIS — A 17-year-old boy accused in connection with the shooting of a classmate near James E. Dottke High School was in court Monday, Feb. 11 for his preliminary hearing.

Killin Sanchez faces the following charges:

Discharge firearm/vehicle towards person

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18

In court on Monday, Sanchez waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and he was bound over for trial. He pleaded not guilty, and a scheduling conference was set for Feb. 21.

West Allis police said it began with a fight between two 17-year-old students on Jan. 15 in the area of 76th and Lapham. Sanchez allegedly opened fire on another student — striking him in the ankle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators that Sanchez showed up at his house on that Thursday and told him to come outside. The victim claimed he saw Sanchez driving an SUV — and approached the window and started to talk. At that time, the victim claimed Sanchez raised a gun and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The victim claimed Sanchez then drove around the block and pulled into an alley before he pointed the gun and fired at the victim, striking him in the right ankle.

There were extra counselors at the school in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District following the incident, and a note was sent home to parents detailing what happened.