× 18-year-old killed when her vehicle was struck by a fleeing hit-and-run driver

BRADENTON, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and several other people were injured Saturday night, Feb. 9 when a man fleeing an earlier crash drove through a red light, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Victoria Mobley, 18, was driving southbound on 27th Street E. in Bradenton, Florida when her vehicle was hit around 11:30 p.m. Mobley and her passenger, 18-year-old Nauryn Laws, were ejected.

Mobley was killed. Laws was taken to Blake Medical Center in serious condition.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said 23-year-old Adonis Waters was the striking driver who recklessly drove through a red light while running from an earlier crash. He was driving westbound on 26th Avenue E.

Waters was taken to Blake Medical Center in critical condition.

A 13-year-old and a 17-year-old who were in his vehicle were also injured. The younger of the two was in critical condition at Bayfront Medical Center. The 17-year-old received minor injuries and was also taken to Bayfront.

The right front side of Waters’ vehicle hit the left front side of Mobley’s vehicle, before continuing and hitting a GTE power box and a barbed wire fence. Mobley’s vehicle overturned and struck a wooden power pole.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.